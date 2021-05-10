test test test test
test article cp includes recipe
test test test test
Potato surprise
This salad is proof that you don’t need to cook romanesco for it to be utterly delectable. Eating it raw like this gives you a wonderfully verdant, fresh flavour which works amazing with the zesty lemon and salty parmesan.
Servingsperson 1
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
CourseIEC-recipe-root
CuisineAny
Ingredients
- 300g kale, washed, destalked
- 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- Juice and zest of 1 unwaxed lemon
- 1/2 head of romanesco, stalk discarded, buds broken into small pieces
- 30g pine nuts
- 40g parmesan, shaved
- Sea salt and freshly crack black pepper
Method
- Chop the kale up and place in a bowl with a good pinch of sea salt, rubbing the leaves a bit with your hands for a minute or two. Add into the bowl, the lemon juice, zest and a good crack of black pepper, mixing it into the kale leaves. Add the romanesco buds.
- Toast the pinenuts on a dry hot pan until slightly browned but of course not burned.
- Serve the salad with the pine nuts scattered through and the parmesan shaved on top.
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test
test test test test