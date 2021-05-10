test article cp includes recipe

DARINA ALLEN'S ARTICLE FOR PUBLICATION ON (15th May). Purple Potato, Pickled Beetroot, Red Onion and Scallion Salad

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:22

Potato surprise

This salad is proof that you don’t need to cook romanesco for it to be utterly delectable. Eating it raw like this gives you a wonderfully verdant, fresh flavour which works amazing with the zesty lemon and salty parmesan.

Potato surprise

Servings

person 1

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Course

IEC-recipe-root

Cuisine

Any

Ingredients

  • 300g kale, washed, destalked
  • 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • Juice and zest of 1 unwaxed lemon
  • 1/2 head of romanesco, stalk discarded, buds broken into small pieces
  • 30g pine nuts
  • 40g parmesan, shaved
  • Sea salt and freshly crack black pepper

Method

  1. Chop the kale up and place in a bowl with a good pinch of sea salt, rubbing the leaves a bit with your hands for a minute or two. Add into the bowl, the lemon juice, zest and a good crack of black pepper, mixing it into the kale leaves. Add the romanesco buds. Chop the kale up and place in a bowl with a good pinch of sea salt, rubbing the leaves a bit with your hands for a minute or two. Add into the bowl, the lemon juice, zest and a good crack of black pepper, mixing it into the kale leaves. Add the romanesco buds.
  2. Toast the pinenuts on a dry hot pan until slightly browned but of course not burned.
  3. Serve the salad with the pine nuts scattered through and the parmesan shaved on top.

