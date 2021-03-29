Approximately 27,500 shots were given on Thursday, a daily record in the State, while 106,000 jabs were administered over the past seven days.

Mr Reid said it is intended a similar number of people will be vaccinated this week, setting a target of between 95,000-105,000.

In the North, more than 726,000 people had received their first jab by March 27th, while 123,000 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations have been extended to people aged 50 to 59 in Northern Ireland.

The update means that about 11.4 per cent of the Republic's total population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, compared to 38 per cent in the North.

Global vaccine tracker

According to the latest available data on March 29th, Ireland has a vaccination rate slightly below the European Union average, with 15.4 doses administered per 100 people.

Malta, Hungary, Estonia and Denmark have the fastest rollouts in the EU.

The UK, Serbia, Turkey, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland have also administered more vaccines per head of population than Ireland.

In absolute numbers, Germany is the EU country with the most doses administered, with 12.9 million given out.

Globally, the United States has given the most doses overall, with more than 143 million, while China has administered almost 107 million.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Chile top the global list when the figures are broken down by population, with 115, 82 and 51 doses administered per 100 people respectively.

Hungary has vaccinated more of its population than most other countries in the EU, but it continues to be one of the world’s worst in the number of Covid-19 deaths per capita.

The country's high vaccination rate, a product of a procurement strategy that secured doses from China and Russia in addition to those provided by the EU, has been unable to slow a surge in the pandemic that has given it the highest two-week mortality rate per capita in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.