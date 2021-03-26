Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

The competition is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam in May
Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest
Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 21:28

By Tom Horton, PA

Belarus will not be taking part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after failing to submit an eligible entry for the competition.

It was previously reported that a song by the group Galasy ZMesta was rejected by organisers for being too political.

The competition is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in May.

A statement on the official Eurovision website from the European Broadcasting Union said: “On Wednesday 10 March we wrote to the broadcaster BTRC, which is responsible for Belarus’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, to request that they take all steps necessary to amend their entry to this year’s event to ensure it is compliant with the rules of the competition.

“Following this BTRC submitted a new song, by the same artists, within an agreed timeframe.

“The EBU and the Reference Group, the contest’s governing board, carefully scrutinised the new entry to assess its eligibility to compete.

“It was concluded that the new submission was also in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the contest is not instrumentalised or brought into disrepute.

“As BTRC have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May.”

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s contest will be held in Rotterdam on May 22nd.

More in this section

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture
Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps
Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 