Jedward shave heads on air as Late Late Show raises €2.5m for Daffodil Day

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 08:42

John and Edward Grimes shaved their hair to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society. Pic: Andres Poveda

Edward said: “We’ve had this hair for over ten years, It’s part of our identity. I don’t think we’d be here today if we didn’t have the hair but this is the first time were going to have hair like this since the beginning of Jedward.

“To everyone who has cancer, you’re not alone. Everyone goes through cancer and has stories to tell. Our granddad had lung cancer and lived for 20 years with one lung and he had skin cancer.”

Before the head shaving, the twins performed a rendition of the song True Colours.

Jedward tweeted before and after pictures following the head shaving to encourage people to donate to the Irish Cancer Society fundraiser.

 

 

 

