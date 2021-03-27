Jack Charlton at home with his wife Pat.

Irish football fans who remember the Charlton era vividly will love Finding Jack Charlton but those who may be too young to remember it will also enjoy it.

The airing of the documentary will mark the end of a fundraising week from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Before the Charlton documentary, a special programme with Virgin's Six O'Clock presenter Martin King will see him discuss his own experiences with dementia at 8pm.

Finding Jack Charlton starts at 9pm. The film was released on DVD in December, but this will be the first time it is available on television.

Finding Jack Charlton airs at 9pm on Sunday, March 28th on Virgin Media 1.