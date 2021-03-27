Finding Jack Charlton airs on Sunday and it's really well worth a watch

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas' documentary veers from heartbreaking, to exciting, to joyous as it delves through Charlton's extraordinary life
Finding Jack Charlton airs on Sunday and it's really well worth a watch
Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 11:23

Jack Charlton at home with his wife Pat.

Irish football fans who remember the Charlton era vividly will love Finding Jack Charlton but those who may be too young to remember it will also enjoy it.

The airing of the documentary will mark the end of a fundraising week from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Before the Charlton documentary, a special programme with Virgin's Six O'Clock presenter Martin King will see him discuss his own experiences with dementia at 8pm.

Finding Jack Charlton starts at 9pm. The film was released on DVD in December, but this will be the first time it is available on television.

Finding Jack Charlton airs at 9pm on Sunday, March 28th on Virgin Media 1. 

More in this section

Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers
Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 