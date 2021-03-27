Bill Roache took time off from Corrie after testing positive for Covid-19

Barlow has been a part of the cast since the soap’s inception.
Bill Roache took time off from Corrie after testing positive for Covid-19
Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 11:28

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Bill Roache has “recovered well” after testing positive for Covid-19, Coronation Street has said.

The star, 88, who plays Ken Barlow, has taken time off from the ITV soap.

A spokeswoman said: “Following recent reports about his health, William Roache has asked us to clarify that he took time off work after testing positive for Covid.

“He has recovered well and is looking forward to returning to the cobbles as soon as possible.”

Barlow has been a part of the cast since the soap began in 1960.

He previously told BBC Breakfast why he had stayed so long, despite revealing he had considered leaving when he was in his 40s.

“It’s a happy place to be. I love going to work. You get job satisfaction and you get continuity, which is not usual for actors,” he said.

In 2020, Roache was presented with the Guinness World Record for the longest serving TV soap star for his six decades on the Street.

Coronation Street resumed filming in June last year and social distancing rules were put in place on set.

Stars over the age of 70 returned to filming after the younger cast members.

Scripts involving Barlow’s character are currently being written and the soap said it is limiting the time it films with the more elderly cast during the pandemic.

More in this section

Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers
Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 