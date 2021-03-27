Tina Turner at the launch of the West End musical (Ian West/PA)

The film uses archive audio recorded while Turner was writing her book I, Tina, to chronicle the years of abuse she received at the hands of ex-husband Ike Turner and Martin said: “I just think there are parts of her where she’s not trying to go into the depths of her pain with the intent to try to discover or figure something out.

“I think in her eyes she’s moved on past that and there is no reason to revisit it.

“The thing that we were really conscious of is not wanting to do is re-traumatise her by bringing the past to her and we were really fortunate that we had an amazing archivist who was able to amass enough materials, specifically the tapes from I, Tina, where she really detailed a lot of the abuse.

“So for us it was really the way in which we can respectfully go into that space with her now is by getting her perspective on it and not having her revisit it by telling these very specific accounts.

“Then once we we created that space and way of navigating it made it much easier to explore some of the more difficult parts of her life.”

Tina will air on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on March 28 and 9pm and will be available via altitude.film.