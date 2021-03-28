British musician’s moon-themed song beamed to International Space Station

Sally Robinson’s Moonlit Skies was sent into space after she made contact with American astronaut Scott Kelly.
Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 10:11

Sally Robinson has written eight songs themed around the four elements (Sally Robinson)

Moonlit Skies, and its sister air track Leaves In The Light, have been played in polar research facilities at both poles, as well as being sent into space.

She made contact with Mr Kelly, the American astronaut who commanded three missions to the ISS, through his representatives and was delighted to get positive feedback.

“He just said ‘yeah, Sally, these are great’,” Ms Robinson said.

“He said he could really relate to Moonlit Skies, which I think is really cool.”

The project brings together Ms Robinson’s interests in art and science, in particular astronomy, a fascination which goes back to her childhood.

“It’s just something that I’ve always just found absolutely amazing,” she said.

“Whenever you look up to the sky at night and you see the moon and then you feel so tiny, I find it so calming – which is what Moonlit Skies is about, that feeling.

“I think the first song I ever wrote was about missing the moon because I couldn’t see it from my bedroom window.”

Long term Ms Robinson, who is originally from Cornwall, hopes to make music professionally, but she is intending to study for a masters degree in psychology to become a therapist if that does not work out.

She enjoys bringing art and science together, something that is reflected in her elements project.

“I kind of feel like there should be much more of a crossover than there actually is at the minute, that’s kind of part of the idea,” she said.

