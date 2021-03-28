Dr Alex George: Why I need to take a break

The former Love Island star told his followers to ‘be kind to yourself’.
Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 21:33

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Dr Alex George says he is taking a break to look after his physical and mental health.

The former Love Island star, 30, who was appointed as a youth mental health ambassador for the UK Government earlier this year, said he had become stressed.

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a bit of an up and down week. I always want to be honest… and the last thing I want is for my page to be a highlight of good days, hiding the bad.

“It’s been a long and hard year, which ultimately takes its toll.

“I have really felt it this week and I am aware I need a break.

“I am taking a full week off from Tuesday. Recognising when you are becoming stressed and acting on it, is so important.

“There are good times on the horizon as well as things I want to achieve…

“To be able to do this I need to look after my physical and mental health. Never be ashamed to take a break, when you need it.

“I believe it’s a sign of self awareness and ultimately strength…. be kind to yourself.”

The A&E doctor has been campaigning for better mental health support following the death of his younger brother Llyr last year.

The 19-year-old, who had been due to attend medical school, killed himself after suffering mental health issues.

