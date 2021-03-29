The pair replace Spice Girl Melanie Brown, who announced her departure in July 2020, and This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who quit in May.
Brown, known as Scary Spice, originally replaced Paddy McGuinness, who in turn replaced Fearne Cotton when she quit after 10 years to pursue other projects.
Willoughby left her team captain role after 12 years on the show.
– Celebrity Juice will return to ITV2 with 10 half-hour episodes in April.
Clarissa: A life stolen
Rebecca Saunders' husband Martin drowned their 3 year old little girl and then himself. In a haze of grief, she allowed Clarissa to be buried in Martin’s arms in a lonely West Cork graveyard. Eight years after her daughter’s tragic death, Rebecca tells her story to Irish Examiner journalist Liz Dunphy.
IMMERSIVE LONGREAD
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
LOTTO RESULTS
Saturday, March 27, 2021
- 5
- 9
- 13
- 34
- 37
- 40
- 26