Maya Jama secures special role in new series of Celebrity Juice

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 11:42

Emily Atack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The pair replace Spice Girl Melanie Brown, who announced her departure in July 2020, and This Morning star Holly Willoughby, who quit in May.

Brown, known as Scary Spice, originally replaced Paddy McGuinness, who in turn replaced Fearne Cotton when she quit after 10 years to pursue other projects.

Willoughby left her team captain role after 12 years on the show.

– Celebrity Juice will return to ITV2 with 10 half-hour episodes in April.

