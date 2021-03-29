Jessica Chastain says vaccine is part of Covid ‘fight back’ after receiving jab

In a tweet, she said that ‘life as we knew it is just around the corner’
Jessica Chastain says vaccine is part of Covid ‘fight back’ after receiving jab
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 21:18

By Tom Horton, PA

Jessica Chastain has revealed she has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The actress, 44, said the jab can “keep those around us safe and healthy”.

Chastain shared an image on Twitter that appeared to show her after being given the vaccine.

She tweeted: “My vaccine time has come! This is so much more than just a shot in the arm.

“It’s our way to fight back against COVID, protect ourselves and keep those around us safe and healthy.

“I believe in science! If we listen to the experts, life as we knew it is just around the corner.”

Other US stars who have had the jab include actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and singer Dolly Parton.

More in this section

Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps
Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Recruit Ireland
RI_logo

IS IT TIME TO MAKE YOUR NEXT CAREER MOVE

CLICK HERE

To check out roles from a range of companies 