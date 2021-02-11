Despite the turbulent world of the last 12 months, the longstanding business relationship between Ireland and America continues to go from strength to strength.

US Foreign Direct Investment has remained committed to Ireland during the unprecedented events of 2020, with 94% of respondents to a recent AmCham survey saying their corporate headquarters in the US remain positive about Ireland as an investment location. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, sentiment among US companies here has remained strong, with 56% of US multinational leaders saying it was a better place today for inward investment than five years ago.

“US FDI played a strong role in Ireland’s recovery from the last recession, and our expectation is that it will be equally strong this time around,” said Mark Redmond, Chief Executive, American Chamber.

Mark Redmond, CEO. American Chamber of Commerce Ireland.

“The sector has continued to perform strongly, particularly the pharma and technology companies, and will continue to contribute significantly to the overall Irish economy.”

Today, more than 180,000 people are directly employed in more than 800 US firms in Ireland. In addition, US firms indirectly support a further 128,000 jobs in the Irish economy, in total accounting for 20% of employment in Ireland.

Collectively US investment in Ireland amounts to €365bn. When asked to rank their priorities in terms of investment decisions in Ireland, survey respondents ranked talent as the number one priority, followed by gaps in Ireland's physical infrastructure; delays in digitalisation; and availability of residential accommodation.

Indeed investment now works both ways, with Irish companies continuing to look to the US both as a significant market opportunity and also one where they continue to invest. In 2019 over 60 Irish companies opened a new office in the US, with over 120 companies having opened an office in the past two years.

In the process, they are creating employment, bringing world-class goods, services and IP, in addition to partnering with American companies to create long term and sustainable economic value.

There are almost 110,000 people employed by Irish companies in the US, significantly in high value, high skill sectors, including clinical research, medical technology, vaccine and drug delivery business process improvement, SaaS, agricultural technology, and aviation. The total value of the investment of Irish origin companies as calculated by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis is €120bn, positioning Ireland as the 9th largest source of FDI in the US.

“In the context of this appalling pandemic, Ireland is seen to have been a trusted, resilient and dependable partner in critical global supply chains that have responded to Covid-19. It is extraordinary to think that, even though we only have 0.06% of the world’s population, we are the fifth largest provider of products to combat this pandemic.”

There is a recognition in the US at both business and political levels that the American companies in Ireland “have really knocked it out of the park” in the response by not just the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors, but also in the communications, IT, and global financial services sectors. The fact that “production in these sectors never dipped even in the midst of this awful pandemic” has done much to further elevate the status of Ireland in the global business sphere.

60 years of a special relationship

Sixty years is a significant milestone for the American Chamber in Ireland - a fact indelibly tied to being the same year that John F Kennedy became the first Catholic occupant of the White House.

“When you look back at that time, I think one of the reasons the American Chamber was founded was down to the sense of a new era coming in on the far side of the Atlantic and JFK’s proud identity as an Irish-American,” Mr Redmond points out.

Up to 1960, Ireland was an economic blackspot, with over 400,000 people having emigrated and just over 1 million in employment. “It was visionaries such as TK Whittaker and Taoiseach Sean Lemass that changed the isolationist outlook, and helped to bring the American Chamber into being.”

Looking to his tenure as CEO, Mark Redmond cites the visit of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in 2019 as a definite highpoint: “Bear in mind that this woman is the third most powerful person in the world, and she spent three days here, standing by Ireland, as the United States has done for so many decades, to deliver a strong message to the UK government regarding the importance of maintaining the Good Friday peace agreement.”

Mr Redmond also lists his St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House with the then Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, as one of those lifetime “hairs in the back of your neck” moments. “Ireland may be an awfully small country, but what an incredible impact we have on the global stage.”

New administration signals deeper ties

The new administration in the White House bodes well for Ireland, Mr Redmond believes and will herald new investment opportunities as a result.

“The fact is that Micheál Martin was one of the first six leaders president-elect Joe Biden called and said that Ireland would play a greater role as a bridge between the US and EU. As a self-identified Irish American, the Inauguration of President Joe Biden represents a very special moment for Irish-US relations. His commitment and leadership over many years in the areas of inclusion, equality, multiculturalism, multilateralism, sustainability and his commitment to the transAtlantic relationship will not only benefit Ireland but the wider global community and economy.”

Despite the devastating effect of Covid-19 on the global economy, the trade and investment relationship between Ireland and the US has deepened in both directions.

“Ireland will remain the only country in the world guaranteed a bilateral meeting every year in the Oval Office. That’s an extraordinary achievement for a small country.”