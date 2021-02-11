From Pepsi Cola to Tropicana, Doritos, 7up and many more, PepsiCo is one of the biggest food companies in the world.

Behind these familiar products, there is so much more. PepsiCo is a business committed to sustainable growth, cutting-edge science, and a culture that supports the community.

PepsiCo has been operating in Ireland since 1974, starting out with just 30 employees. PepsiCo Ireland has expanded significantly since then and now employs over 1,000 people in a variety of careers. With a range of roles from office-based to manufacturing and research, teams are based across sites in Cork and Dublin. It’s PepsiCo’s firm ambition to keep growing.

PepsiCo Ireland asked some of their employees to share their views about life at PepsiCo...

Past, present, and future technology

Pat Moynihan joined the business 30 years ago and now works as Propriety Key Manager in our Cork hub.

“When I started at PepsiCo, it was long before the days of computers, mobile phones, emails and remote working. In those times, everything was sent via inter-office memorandum. We’ve come a long way since then,” he says.

Lauren Kennedy, progressed from an intern to a senior R&D technician at PepsiCo.

Gone are the days of inter-office memorandums. Today technology is and continues to be core to our business. We move with emerging technology as all things data and digital prove invaluable as we build a future-proof organisation.

We believe that more than 80% of jobs in the future will require STEM skills – expertise in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or maths. Here in Ireland, we are delighted to have so many passionate STEM specialists among our workforce – and we are committed to creating many more.

“Our Research & Development Centre in Cork has grown from 10 people back in 2007 to more than 100 scientists, product developers, and engineers today,” explains Cliona Murphy, Global Research & Development Vice President, Quality Assurance.

“Their roles range from exploring breakthrough science in partnership with universities in Ireland and beyond, to creating new products and flavours for markets all over Europe. We also have people working in technical insights, digital solutions, and compliance. PepsiCo’s global food and safety college is led from our hub in Cork too.” Cliona adds.

In normal circumstances, when international travel restrictions aren’t in place, PepsiCo’s STEM specialists can apply for a chance to join the company’s global R&D rotation programme. This initiative provides opportunities for employees here in Ireland to take placements in PepsiCo’s development centres all over the world and vice-versa with Ireland being one of the most popular places for placements across the globe.

Investing in the next generation

We are keen to inspire the next generation and we do so through a number of programmes to reach Irish students.

“In 2019, more than 125 PepsiCo STEM ambassadors engaged with thousands of students nationwide to deliver training, mentoring and workshops in schools and colleges in Ireland,” says John Morrissy, Enterprise Solutions Senior Director.

“The same year, we also supported the iWish event at Cork City Hall – an event designed to showcase STEM careers to secondary-school aged girls,” John adds.

In 2020, we took our engagement online and virtual sessions have continued into 2021. In January this year, we reached nearly 4,000 students, parents and teachers as part of the STEM Southwest event. Later this year, PepsiCo will be a lead sponsor for iWish for the sixth time.

Our intern and graduate programmes are another way many young people begin their career with PepsiCo. Lauren Kennedy, now a Senior R&D Technician at our Little Island centre, is one such example.

“I joined in 2019, initially for six months as an intern,” she says. “One of my lecturers mentioned that internships at PepsiCo were known for supporting career progression so I went for it. I came back after finishing my college degree and I’m now part of the team developing Tropicana juices and our delicious Naked smoothies. I’ve felt welcomed and encouraged since day one, and there’s always something exciting going on in a business this dynamic.”

Opportunities through inclusion

“We firmly believe that to best serve the communities in which we operate, we need to reflect them. And we’re proud to be part of a multicultural business comprising colleagues from every walk of life and every part of the world,” says Eimear McEvey, Customer Engagement Manager, Supply Chain.

“Inclusion and diversity is celebrated here at PepsiCo. We want all our people to have a chance to shine. In 2019, we were named the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign, and we’re proud to support Cork Pride. Our EnAble programme ensures colleagues with different abilities are always supported. We were recently listed as one of the Top Employers Globally, and in Europe for 2021,” Eimear adds.

We are a platinum sponsor of the Million Women Mentors (MWM) scheme. The initiative connects corporates with communities and is a movement to engage one million mentors to support girls and young women considering STEM careers.

Cork-based Senior R&D Manager Arlene Gibbons is co-lead for the Ireland MWM chapter. “We have a mentor programme in place with Cork Institute of Technology, one with University College, Cork, and another with interns, all to promote STEM careers,” she explains.

“We match someone working in STEM at PepsiCo with a student in a similar discipline for six months, so they can share advice on everything from the interview process to career options. Over this past year, our mentors have helped reassure students in such a challenging time where they are worried about lost placements, missing out on college experience, and facing virtual interviews.”

Giving back to the community

In addition to mentoring opportunities, PepsiCo employees are entitled to take time away from work to support a cause they care about. Pre-Covid, this benefit saw hundreds of Ireland-based employees volunteering for community activities, from environmental clean-ups to packing charity Christmas gift boxes. We are looking forward to getting back into the community when lockdowns are lifted and it is safe to do so.

“Organising volunteer work for our employees with local charities or organisations is hugely fulfilling, not only for me, but I think also for the people involved. There is a great sense of achievement seeing the difference a team of 10 or 20 people can make with a morning’s work litter-picking, or painting, or packing boxes and the exponential effect of knowing PepsiCo enables all Ireland-based employees to get involved in such activities annually.” says Clare Cahill, HR Co-ordinator.

“I’m humbled when we receive messages of thanks from a charity or local school for our support. It seems even a small contribution from PepsiCo can make a big difference.” PepsiCo’s overarching mission is to create more smiles with every sip and every bite. But, that’s not just through our products. By creating opportunities for successful careers, routes to learn new skills, a diverse and inclusive workplace, and by supporting the communities around us, we are a global business with a local heart.

Pepsico Careers