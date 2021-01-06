Justice Minister Helen McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19.

She is the second member of Cabinet to test positive for the virus after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue contracted Covid before Christmas.

Ms McEntee confirmed that she was recently tested and has received a positive result for Covid-19.

It is understood that Ms McEntee does have Covid-19 symptoms but is continuing with her ministerial duties and will attend today's Cabinet meeting remotely which is due to sign off on a new lockdown.

"In line with our HSE guidance, I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet," she wrote on Twitter.

Ms McEntee who is expecting her first child in May added: "The information the HSE has shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid19.

"At the same time, I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home. If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid. We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable."

Ms McEntee took part in yesterday's Cabinet Covid sub-committee meeting remotely and she has not been in physical contact with her colleagues in Government since before Christmas.

As a result, other ministers do not have to self-isolate as was the case when Mr McConalogue tested positive in December.