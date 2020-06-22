Help kids stay safe in the sun with Soltan

After almost three months at home, families all over the country are embracing the great outdoors, seeking fun-filled days in the fresh air. According to figures* released from a Play Report conducted by Boots Soltan, Boots 5* UVA protection suncare brand, 85% of parents are concerned about their children getting sun damage.

The report found that 72% of parents are running out of steam when it comes to amusing their children through playtime and while we are enthusiastic about our children playing outdoors, 64% of parents not applying SPF on their children when they’re out for less than 30 minutes.

Into the breach steps the revolutionary Soltan Kids Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers, a fantastic innovation designed to give parents peace of mind by changing colour when you need to re-apply sunscreen to your children. The stickers are a welcome addition to the brand’s extremely well-priced range, available from just €5 on Boots.ie and most Boots stores.

The science behind these stickers is dermatrue™ ‘skin mimicking technology’ which has been scientifically developed to mimic the skins pore size, so it can accurately copy how your skin interacts with SPF protection. The signal to reapply is triggered by an underlying UV detection layer, which measures the UVA & UVB exposure using photosensitive dyes.

Now is not the time to forget about sun protection, says Boots Soltan Sun Expert, Clare O’Connor. “It’s important to protect the skin, whether you are spending 10 minutes or 2 hours outside. Using a cream such as Soltan Kids 8hr Protect & Play SPF50+ offers 5* protection for the whole family, preventing up to 100% of UVA from permanently damaging skin.”

Soltan Kids Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers take the guesswork out of when to reapply, says the expert. “After discovering that 39% of parents find it hard to estimate the right time to reapply sun protection on their children*, the Soltan Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers will reassure them that enough sunscreen has been applied for optimum protection, turning from purple to clear to let parents know when their child is fully protected,” she explains.

“The sticker will remain clear when skin is protected and fade back to purple as the sunscreen becomes less effective - particularly handy if you’ve forgotten to reapply after swimming and towelling dry.” To further drive the idea home, and entertain the kids in the process, Boots Soltan has partnered with celebrity parents and authors Harry and Izzy Judd and psychologist Emma Kenny to create a Play At Home Activity Pack, which is available to download free of charge at www.boots.ie.

Chock full of ideas and activities for children to explore outside, the activity pack comes to life the longer it is exposed to sunlight. Parents and carers will love the tips and tricks aimed at helping them to encourage their children to let their imaginations run riot in the great outdoors.

Psychologist Emma Kenny says that creative play is an essential activity for young minds. “Brings the world to life and encourages kinaesthetic learning, which is an exciting and effective way of children understanding the world around them,” she points out. “Knowing that they can make the environment around them a playground helps to foster resourcefulness and increases resilience. It’s important to encourage children outside for at least 30 minutes a day.”

Harry and Izzy Judd have two children, and understand the challenges that parents have been under during the last number of months. “The kids love playing outside, but it can be tricky to think of new ideas to keep them occupied, particularly in the current situation,” the say.

“We’ve loved creating this activity pack with Boots Soltan, which is full of simple ideas to fire up kid’s imaginations that parents can recreate anywhere – whether that’s in the back garden, the balcony or your local green space.” Whether you are playing on the beach or in your garden, with Soltan, children are protected 100% of the time with 5 Star UVA protection.

Soltan Kids Learn to Reapply UV Detection Stickers are priced at €5 and are available exclusively on Boots.ie and in most Boots stores.

The Boots Soltan #PlayatHome Activity Book is available to download for free from Boots.ie.

Boots Soltan is exclusively available at most Boots stores nationwide and on boots.ie .

*Consumer research conducted by Censuswide for Soltan, 2,016 participants, April 2020.