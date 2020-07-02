Calling All Beauty Fans - Make Boots your one stop shop for beauty this summer

As the go-to destination for beauty mavens, Boots continues to up its game with a huge range of premium beauty brands.

Whether you’re an aspiring MUA updating their makeup bag with the latest cult beauty products or fancy treating yourself with the best luxury skincare, Boots has got you covered.

As well as stocking best-selling luxury brands including YSL, Elizabeth Arden and Benefit, in the last year, Boots has added iconic brands including Fenty, Ole Henriksen and HUDA Beauty to their offering.

Several new and exciting brands have just landed online at Boots and in selected stores including Rituals*, KVD Vegan Beauty, XX Revolution* and Inglot.

Luxury skincare is the ultimate treat, and Boots has a huge range to choose from.

Adored by skincare professionals and lauded by celebrities, for youthful skin that looks visibly smoother and more firm, check out the award-winning Clarins Double Serum 50ml (€92).

Clarins Double Serum 50ml (€92)

Ideal for dehydrated skin, Clinique Moisture Surge™ 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 50ml (€45) works for 72 hours, leaving skin endlessly plump and dewy.

Clinique Moisture Surge™ 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 50ml (€45)

Lots of us need to refresh our makeup bags post-Lockdown, and Boots have the latest must-have products.

If you need your makeup to stay the course, then begin with a primer like Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer (€34).

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer (€34)

Smoothing skin and blurring flaws, this cult primer has new, easier to use packaging, making it better than ever.

With over 60 shades and 24-hour staying power, there is a reason why Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 30ml (€40) continues to top the lists of makeup artists around the globe.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 30ml (€40)

With an easy-to-blend formula, consider this a makeup bag essential.

For the false lash effect without any effort, then look to Benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara (€27).

Benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara (€27)

Longwearing and non-smudging, this mascara lengthens and curls, adding volume and drama.

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper Black (€22) is an award-winning bestseller for a reason - the vegan, high-pigment formula features all-day-long wear that's waterproof and smudge-resistant, so you can trust your eyeliner to stay put.

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper Black (€22)

When it comes to the latest luxury fragrances, perfumes and aftershaves, head to Boots .

Modern but timeless, Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray 100ml (€128) tempers heady black orchids with an undertone of spice.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Spray 100ml (€128)

Fans of floral scent will adore Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 50ml (€92) with top notes of Bergamot and Freesia.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 50ml (€92)

Ideal for a summer night out, Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 50ml (€77) is fresh and woody with a floral finish.

Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 50ml (€77)

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum 100ml (€112) is Lancôme’s best-selling women’s fragrance, and for good reason.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum 100ml (€112)

Floral, with a base of Jasmine and Orange Blossom, La Vie Est Belle is utterly wearable.

A reimagining of the 1977 classic, YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml (€87) is sexy and contemporary; ideal for the modern woman.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml (€87)

Fun, floral and fabulous, Marc Jacobs Daisy Daze Eau de Toilette 50ml (€69.50) is light and bright and ideal for warmer days.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Daze Eau de Toilette 50ml (€69.50)

With an ever-expanding array of the best luxury skincare and beauty products on the market, when it comes to premium beauty and fragrance this summer, look no further than Boots .

