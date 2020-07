Daniel Macdonald, General Sir Rowland Smyth K.C.B., c.1845

This painting is a portrait of a man named John Rowland Smith. What do you think of his outfit? Can you count how many buttons he has? In the original painting, his military uniform is coloured in red and white with gold details, but you can dream up your own colour scheme! Which colours will you choose? And where do you think Smyth is in this portrait? Can you add some friends, flowers, or animals to keep him company?