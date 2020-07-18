Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The Arras Rich with Horseman (Design for the Eve of St. Agnes Window) c.1923

Harry loved stories, he was inspired by all kinds of storytelling, fairy tales, poems, spooky ghost stories and romantic legends. Harry made this drawing when he was working out ideas for the design of a stained glass window. In this picture two characters are running away from a castle on a very cold and wintery night.

Harry Clarke

As they flee they pass a woven cloth called an arras, it is a tapestry that is sewn with horses and woven like their very own dreams.

Harry Clarke, The Arras Rich with Horseman (Design for the Eve of St. Agnes Window), c.1923, pencil, watercolour and gouache on paper. Crawford Art Gallery.