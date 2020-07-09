Gingerbread men with face masks selling 'like hot cakes' at Meath bakery

The 'masked' gingerbread men have been selling like hotcakes since Meath baker Jenny Murray added them to the menu.

A Meath bakery is making gingerbread men wearing face coverings to encourage more people to wear masks.

The sugary Covid-19 warriors have been selling like hot cakes since Pure Indulgence reopened on June 29.

The café has had to reduce its table numbers by two-thirds but staff are doing their best to put a smile on people's faces and make life a bit sweeter around Clonee.

"Over lockdown, we were still making produce to order and we created a few Covid-19 speciality birthday cakes, complete with hand sanitizer, Covid germs and toilet roll decorations which people seemed to love," said owner Jenny Murray.

"We celebrated our first year of opening in lockdown and then had to open on June 29 by reducing our tables inside from nine to just three to adhere to social distancing.

Meath baker Jenny Murray with her 'masked' gingerbread men, which she hopes will encourage people to wear face coverings.

"Since we opened, we just started making gingerbread men wearing face masks both to urge more people to wear coverings and also just to give a little bit of humour to the situation as we all are very much aware of how serious Covid-19 is," Ms Murray said.

It has been doing the trick and putting smiles back on faces, she said.

"It's also trying to make things more normal for children who haven't had a great time of things in the last month and if it encourages more people to wear masks, well then it's a win win for everyone," she laughed.