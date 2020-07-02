Scene & Heard: An arts and showbiz quiz for the whole family

Another weekend approaches, and it's another test of arts and entertainment trivia with Irish Examiner arts editor and quizmaster general Des O'Driscoll.

SUMMER MEMORIES

1. Which film contains a song with the opening line, 'Summer lovin', had me a blast...'?

2. In 1995, the Féile festival was held at which Cork venue?

3. Name the Irish band who had a hit with 'Here Comes The Summer'?

4. Which opera song was the official theme tune for the Italia '90 World Cup?

5. The Witnness festival changed name to what in 2004?

6. Jaws remains one of the classic summer movies. Who directed it?

7. 'Summertime' by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince was a big hit in 1991. Who was the Fresh Prince?

8. In which Co Clare village is the Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy held?

9. ProdiJIG was a hugely successful summer show at which Cork venue?

10. These lyrics are part of Christy Moore's homage to which Irish festival: 'Everybody needs a break, Climb a mountain or jump in a lake.'?

11. Mamma Mia has been a big summer hit film of recent years. Which group's music features in it?

12. Who is this?

Looking for some hot stuff? You've found the right quiz.

ANSWERS: 1. Grease; 2. Páirc Uí Chaoimh; 3. The Undertones; 4. Nessun Dorma; 5. Oxegen; 6. Steven Spielberg; 7. Will Smith; 8. Miltown Malbay; 9. Opera House; 10. Lisdoonvarna; 11. Abba; 12. Donna Summer.

CURRENT AFFAIRS

1. The statues of which musician have regularly been defaced in Dublin?

2. The Ray D'Arcy show was bombarded by fans of which singer recently after he was rudely interrupted by Dustin the Turkey?

3. The Indiependence festival was one of the cancelled festivals this summer. In which Cork town was it due to be held?

4. Which veteran singer-songwriter has entered the album charts with Rough And Rowdy Ways?

5. Hamilton: The Musical is now available to stream on which network?

6. David Gray was supposed to have toured this summer playing which of his early albums?

7. Which former boyband member is in the charts with 'Watermelon Sugar'?

8. Last week's Comic Relief on RTÉ was organised by which comedienne?

9. George O'Dowd recently appeared on genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are. By which name is the singer better known?

10. The Personal History of David Copperfield is now available to download. Who wrote the original book which the character came from?

11. Complete the name of the group who originally had a hit with the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. Gerry and the ___?

12. Who is this?

They're only easy if you know the answer!

ANSWERS: 1. Luke Kelly; 2. Niall Horan; 3. Mitchelstown; 4. Bob Dylan; 5. Disney+ ; 6. White Ladder; 7. Harry Styles; 8. Deirdre O'Kane; 9. Boy George; 10. Charles Dickens; 11. Pacemakers; 12. Ella McSweeney.