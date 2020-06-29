More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell

The photograph of Mary Greene’s grandfather in his boyhood, standing in front of a cottage alongside family members, is most remarkable for its ordinariness.

It’s the sort of picture found in boxes of family momentoes or gathering dust on mantlepieces in homes all over Ireland.

But sifting through the personal effects of her father and two brothers, all of whom passed away within the last three years, this particular black and white image attracted Mary’s attention and refused to depart her consciousness.

It now graces the cover of the singer’s new single, All the Ones That Came Before Us, which “asks more questions than it answers” about life, death, and uncertainty during Covid-19 lockdown.

“There was something about the photograph that really connected with me on an emotional level, especially in the light of the fact that I was going through my father’s and my two brothers’ effects in the house,” says Mary, who comes from a Waterford family of singers and musicians.

The cover of Mary Greene's single features an old family photo.

“In my father’s house since 2017 there have been three Greene men that have died. My father was the first in 2017, then my brother Jason, and then my brother Willie was the most recent one in April.”

In the solitude of loss, Mary found herself turning back to an unrecorded song she wrote following the death of her sister-in-law in 2014.

‘All the Ones That Came Before Us’ “sprang from personal loss when it was first written, and it’s gathered more resonance as the years have gone by and I lost members of my own family,” says Mary, who is one third of Cork-based family trio Greenshine.

During Covid-19 lockdown and “up to my eyes in Netflix, I was there one night watching something really boring,” Mary adds. “I went upstairs, picked up the guitar, and this was the first song that came into my head.”

A video of the song, recorded in her home studio in Réidh na nDoirí, near Macroom, was released on social media and, with the track also creeping up radio airplay charts, the response from listeners has been an emotional one.