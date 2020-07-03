Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

has your telly picks for tonight.
John Wick
Keanu Reeves shines in this stylish action flick.
Huey Morgan's Latin Music Adventure
Brazil is the first stop on a three-part series that will also take in Puerto Rico and Cuba.
Love/Hate
The final episode of the first season of a show that many of us reckoned was fairly decent at the time. Of course, it would get even better in later seasons, but for now the tensions are mounting between Darren (Robert Sheehan) and John Boy (Aidan Gillen). We also get the wedding of Nidge and Trish.