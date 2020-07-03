Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.

John Wick

Virgin One, 9pm

Keanu Reeves shines in this stylish action flick.

Huey Morgan's Latin Music Adventure

BBC Four, 9.30pm

Brazil is the first stop on a three-part series that will also take in Puerto Rico and Cuba.

Love/Hate

RTÉ One, 11.05pm

The final episode of the first season of a show that many of us reckoned was fairly decent at the time. Of course, it would get even better in later seasons, but for now the tensions are mounting between Darren (Robert Sheehan) and John Boy (Aidan Gillen). We also get the wedding of Nidge and Trish.