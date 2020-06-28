Five TV shows for the week ahead: 28 Days Later, Mary Kennedy and a return to the void

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll serves up his top TV tips for the week ahead.
RTÉ's Mary Kennedy.
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 22:00 PM
Des O’Driscoll

Monday

28 Days Later

TG4, 9.30pm

Cillian Murphy stars in the excellent 2002 tale of a society that is being ravaged by a deadly virus.

Tuesday

Saoi sa Cathaoir

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

It’s Mary Kennedy’s turn to reflect on various aspects of her life.

Wednesday

Dunkirk

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Superb war drama featuring an ensemble cast led by Mark Rylance.

Thursday

Touching the Void

Channel 4, 10pm

Gripping docudrama about Joe Simpson’s fall in the Andes, and his incredible journey to make his way to safety.

Friday

Huey Morgan's Latin Music Adventure

BBC Four, 9.30pm

A new series on the marvellous music of Brazil, Puerto Rico and Cuba. First stop is Brazil, where we see a musical tradition that has way more than just samba.

