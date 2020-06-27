Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival confirmed to go ahead, with Sonique set to make it feel so good

Global chart-topper Sonique will headline the 2020 Cork Pride drive-in Afterparty, highlight of this year's Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival.

Cork Pride's committee has confirmed that the 2020 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will take place this year between September 19 and 26, subject to HSE guidelines. The week of events, under the theme 'Family Matters', will build towards the Cork Pride drive-in Afterparty.

Sonique, famous for the hit ‘It Feels So Good’, will be joined DJs, bands, drag queens, all hosted by the fabulous Paul Ryder. Cork Pride announced its plans during Saturday's Global Pride celebrations, with its audience of 200 million people.

Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival participated in Global Pride, which also featured acts incuding The Village People, Kesha, The Chicks, Rita Ora, Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry, Adam Lambert, and Olivia Newton John, joined a host of international public figures including Joe Biden, Xavier Bettel and Justin Trudeau.

This year, as well as moving from the usual August bank holiday weekend to September, the Cork LGBT+ Pride festival has been restructured and reimagined to ensure the highest safety standards.

“The festival takes the safety of the community, participants and all attendees of the festival very seriously,” said Clive Davis, Cork LGBT+ Pride festival chairperson. “We are also aware that the community needs support and a reason to be proud now more than ever; that’s why it is so important that the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival go ahead this year, though not as we know it.”

The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival produces the largest LGBT+ Community Pride Festival outside of Dublin. This year 'Family Matters' theme recognises the progressive recent changes in Irish law protecting our Rainbow families.

“The 'Family Matters' theme is also in recognition of the importance in standing together in solidarity with our global family - black, white, and all the colours of the rainbow, of all genders and orientations, of all creeds and none,” said Clive Davis.

“We’re honoured to have Paula Fagan, the CEO of LGBT Ireland who were so instrumental in bringing in the Child and Family Relationships Act, as our Grand Marshal.

“As always, there will be a full and exciting programme of events throughout the week, all in line with HSE safety guidelines. This will culminate on Saturday, September 26th with a socially distanced Pride Pod Parade followed by the legendary Cork Pride Afterparty, which will now take place as a drive-in event in Cork city centre.”

For updates on this year’s Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival, stay tuned to their social media channels.