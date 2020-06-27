Get your pride on this summer

Sandra O'Connell looks at a selection of Pride activities taking place across Ireland as well as online global celebrations





The first ever Digital Dublin Pride Festival is bringing it all back home, to your home, this month, with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade taking place on Sunday next, June 28.

Expect a fantastic mix of pre-recorded and live elements from hosts, Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness, led out by front line workers from across the city.

The Virtual Parade will be broadcast live from 2pm, through Dublin Pride’s social media channels or by going to dublinpride.ie/live.

Stay tuned for the Dublin Pride Concert, which takes place afterwards, at 7pm.

In Cork, the rescheduled Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will take place live and in person from September 19-26, in accordance with HSE guidance at the time.

This year the theme is Family Matters, in recognition of the progressive recent changes in Irish law protecting Rainbow families — but also, say organisers, in recognition of the importance in standing together in solidarity with the global family — “black, white, and all the colours of the rainbow, of all genders and orientations, of all creeds and none”.

Athleticos won’t want to miss the Cork Pride Frontrunners Rainbow Run, the only Frontrunners event to take place in Ireland this year.

The Family Fun Day is scheduled to take place in Fitzgerald’s Park and with live music, children’s entertainment, the Gay Olympics and artisan food village.

The Cork Pride Gaze Film Festival Movie Night will take place in a venue large enough to allow social distancing. Welcome to the Community — Cork Pride Festival’s coming out evening — will see well-known figures and high profile speakers share their personal experiences while Work With Pride, a diversity and inclusion conference, will take place both physically and via live streamed webinar.

This year’s main event will be the Pride Pod Parade, made up of socially distanced groups in cars, on bicycles, and on foot in small groups.

The Cork Afterparty, a drive-in event, takes place at the Port of Cork, on the plaza in front of the old Odlums building, with DJs, celebrities, drag queens and entertainment from a major international headline act.

The first ever digital Belfast Pride Festival takes place from July 26 to August 4, with both the parade on Saturday, August 3rd and the Party in the Square streamed live.

Many global Pride 2020 events will be hosted online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And don’t miss Global Pride, which takes place worldwide on Saturday, June 27, and was developed in response to the fact that Covid has forced very many Prides off the streets around the world this year.

It will see some of the world’s estimated 1,500 Pride organisations come together to stream 24 hours of content, including musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures, all designed to reflect and celebrate the diversity of LGBTQIA+ people everywhere.