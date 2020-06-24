Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend (left) and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool in January 2019. Picture: Darren Staples/PA Wire.

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.

Sport

The big game tonight is Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports, 8.15pm), even if there are still a couple of permutations before the home side can be crowned champions.

Manchester United v Sheffield United (Sky Pick, 6pm) is a free-to-air match, as is Norwich v Everton (BBC Two, ko 6pm), while other live games include Newcastle v Aston Villa (BT, ko 6pm), and Wolves v Bournemouth (BT, ko 8.15pm).

On Chesil Beach

BBC Two, 9pm

This 2017 film probably won't rank among Saoirse Ronan's best films, but it still provides a decent tale of young love in the early 1960s.

The Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Sky Documentaries, 9pm

First two episodes of a four-part documentary series on the seminal rap group.

We get archive footage, and interviews with the nine surviving members of the collective.

Hawks and Doves

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

📺 Part one of two.

Michael Portillo charts the War of Independence in Ireland, following the journey from the Peace Conference in Versailles to the historic ceasefire in 1921.



Hawks and Doves: The Crown and Ireland's War of Independence | 9.35 PM Tonight @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/gLB8nPQYaP — RTÉ (@rte) June 17, 2020

The second and final part of Michael Portillo's look at the independence era in Ireland through the eyes of the British.

He delves into the attitudes of the ruling classes in the UK at the time, and sees how concerns about their own careers often came before the importance of improving the general situation.