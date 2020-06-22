Podcast Corner: Responses to Black Lives Matter

Given the volatile situation in the US following the murder of George Floyd, sparking worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the spotlight has finally fallen on black artists.

Apple Podcasts, on its homepage, is highlighting numerous shows under separate Black Lives Matter and Black History Matters banners. Here are just two worth checking out.

Reni Eddo-Lodge has become the first black British author to top the UK book charts with her 2017 book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race and seen her 2018 podcast, About Race, top the Apple Podcasts charts.

Over nine episodes, Eddo-Lodge sought to "take the conversation further", starring key voices from the last few decades of anti-racist activism. The two-part 'White Season' episodes, featuring musician Billy Bragg and examining the rise of the far right across the UK, are startling. They're named after a 2006 BBC show that, with the first inklings of ascent for the British National Party, asked was the white working class becoming invisible.

The trailer for the misguided BBC show used Bragg's song 'Jerusalem'.

"The way people use your music, you'd don't have absolute control," the artist-activist tells Eddo-Lodge, adding that "if we were gonna have a national anthem for England, [Jerusalem] probably should be the national anthem because it's the only song that mentions England out of all that 'Rule Britannia' rubbish".

Beginning in the middle of lockdown, Growing Up With Gal-dem talks to the likes of Eddo-Lodge and Michaela Coel, creator and star of the hottest show on TV right now I May Destroy You, asking guests to respond to old diary entries, letters, emails, or texts, as they nurture important conversations about growing up.

Reluctant food writer Ruby Tandoh is a recent guest, and can't resist probing her younger self: "Some people talk about being bullied at school - I think I was the bully."

