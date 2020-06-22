Podcast Corner: Responses to Black Lives Matter

Given the volatile situation in the US following the murder of George Floyd, sparking worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the spotlight has finally fallen on black artists.
Podcast Corner: Responses to Black Lives Matter
Michaela Coel of the I May Destroy You series on BBC appears on the Growing Up With Gal-dem podcast.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 23:00 PM
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Given the volatile situation in the US following the murder of George Floyd, sparking worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, the spotlight has finally fallen on black artists.

Apple Podcasts, on its homepage, is highlighting numerous shows under separate Black Lives Matter and Black History Matters banners. Here are just two worth checking out.

Reni Eddo-Lodge has become the first black British author to top the UK book charts with her 2017 book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race and seen her 2018 podcast, About Race, top the Apple Podcasts charts.

Over nine episodes, Eddo-Lodge sought to "take the conversation further", starring key voices from the last few decades of anti-racist activism. The two-part 'White Season' episodes, featuring musician Billy Bragg and examining the rise of the far right across the UK, are startling. They're named after a 2006 BBC show that, with the first inklings of ascent for the British National Party, asked was the white working class becoming invisible.

The trailer for the misguided BBC show used Bragg's song 'Jerusalem'.

"The way people use your music, you'd don't have absolute control," the artist-activist tells Eddo-Lodge, adding that "if we were gonna have a national anthem for England, [Jerusalem] probably should be the national anthem because it's the only song that mentions England out of all that 'Rule Britannia' rubbish".

Beginning in the middle of lockdown, Growing Up With Gal-dem talks to the likes of Eddo-Lodge and Michaela Coel, creator and star of the hottest show on TV right now I May Destroy You, asking guests to respond to old diary entries, letters, emails, or texts, as they nurture important conversations about growing up.

Reluctant food writer Ruby Tandoh is a recent guest, and can't resist probing her younger self: "Some people talk about being bullied at school - I think I was the bully."

YOU'VE GOT TO HEAR THIS: After focusing on Amazon in season one, Land of the Giants returns for its second outing with The Netflix Effect. Recode’s Peter Kafka and Rani Molla host, looking at the rise of the streamer, from its battle with Blockbuster to its Hollywood aspirations. The first episode is out today.

More in this section

Archbishop opens Bothar dairy plant in Malawi
Suzanne Harrington NO HEADLINE
bn-1010322_6a158ab8b375489aa26c26103930974c Natural health: I suffer from chronic dry eye
arts film & tvpodcast cornerplace: usplace: ukplace: englandperson: george floydperson: reni eddo-lodgeperson: eddo-lodgeperson: billy braggperson: braggperson: michaela coelperson: ruby tandohperson: peter kafkaperson: rani mollaevent: black lives matter protestsorganisation: appleorganisation: black lives matterorganisation: black history mattersorganisation: bbcorganisation: british national partyorganisation: amazonorganisation: netflixorganisation: hollywood

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices