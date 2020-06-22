Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

This week: Daniel Maclise, Francois I and Diane de Poitiers, 1834. Crawford Art Gallery.

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.

Instead of painting your own version, you may want to recreate the scene at home - we'd love to see your interpretations.

Share your colouring or recreations of a classic on social using the hashtag #IEColourandCreate with Crawford Art Gallery. We’ll publish some of the best in a future edition of our Weekend supplement.

Send your finished colouring to readers@examiner.ie to be in with a chance of winning a voucher for art supplies. Ts&Cs apply.

About this week's artwork

Francois I and Dianede Poitiersby Daniel Maclise.

About the artwork: What is this fellow holding in his hand?

Does his face look angry, sneaky, surprised or sad?

This character is a jester from a painting by Daniel Maclise. Daniel was an artist from Cork and he loved history, theatre and storytelling. His painting tells the story of a woman called Diane who comes to the King of France to beg for her father’s release from prison.

Her father is released, but Diane must stay with the king.

Can you imagine what happens next?