Weekend TV Highlights: FA Cup quarter-finals, Glastonbury highlights and a spectacular new wildlife show

FA Cup quarter-finals, Glastonbury highlights, and a spectacular new wildlife show from Colin Stafford-Johnson: Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for this weekend.

Saturday

Sport

Norwich v Man Utd (BBC One, ko 5.30pm) is the first of the weekend's FA Cup quarter-finals. Earlier in the day, it's Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport, ko 12.30pm) in the Premier League. Rugby action includes the 2014 Heineken Cup quarter-final featuring Munster v Toulouse (TG4, 7.15pm), which featured a sparkling performance from the home side.

The Glastonbury Experience – Live

BBC Two, 8pm

In the absence of the real event, the BBC dips into its festival archives for some classic performances. R.E.M from 2003, Blur in 2009, Adele in 2016 etc.

Viceroy's House

RTÉ One, 9.20pm

Partly-true dramatisation of Louis Mountbatten's time in India in 1947 when he had the job of dismantling the British Raj, and keeping the peace between the two sides who would eventually split into India and Pakistan.

SUNDAY

Sport

The three remaining FA Cup quarter-finals feature: Sheffield Utd v Arsenal (BT Sport, ko 12.30pm); Leicester City v Chelsea (BT Sport, ko 3.30pm); and Newcastle Utd v Man City (BBC One, ko 6.30pm). In the Premier League, there's free-to-air coverage of Watford v Southampton (Sky One, ko 4.30pm).

Wild Cuba with Colin Stafford-Johnson

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

First episode of a two-part series in which the Irish presenter spends time on the Caribbean island that's better known for politics and music than its wildlife. He reveals some spectacular animals in a gently-paced show.

BB King - Live at Montreux

TG4, 11.05pm

A recording of the blues legend's performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1993.

Pele, Argentina and the Dictators

BBC One, 11.45pm

Though the World Cups of 1970 and 1978 are remembered as thrilling tournaments on the pitch, they were being used by the nasty rulers of the host countries to promote their own regimes. Pele, Gary Lineker, and Mario Kempes are among those contributing to this documentary on what are now regarded as tainted events.