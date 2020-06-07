Five TV shows for the week ahead: Samantha Barry, David Gray and World Cup action

A look at the week's telly highlights with Arts Editor, Des O'Driscoll.
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 22:00 PM
Des O’Driscoll

MONDAY:

Fearless: Samantha Barry

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Documentary on the Cork woman, pictured above, who is editor of the women’s magazine Glamour in the US.

TUESDAY

Das Boot

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Season two of the decent TV adaptation of the classic German war film.

WEDNESDAY

Tim Robinson – Connemara

TG4, 9.30pm

Documentary made in 2011 on the fascinating Yorkshireman who had been living in Connemara for three decades before his death in April.

THURSDAY

David Gray: Ireland’s Greatest Hit

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Documentary on the Welsh singer whobecame a superstar in Ireland before the rest of the world finally noticed.

FRIDAY:

World Cup Gold

TG4, 7.30pm

Spain v Northern Ireland from the World Cup in 1982, when the hosts were stunned by a side featuring the likes of Pat Jennings Gerry Armstrong, Norman Whiteside and Martin O’Neill.

