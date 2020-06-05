Artworks to cover Dublin Buses in Childline and Women's Aid fundraiser

More than 100 Dublin Buses will be covered in artwork as part of a fundraising campaign.

The group, Creatives Against Covid-19, is asking people to "Have HeART" and buy an original print from its online store.

The proceeds will be donated to ISPCC Childline and Women's Aid.

The prints are on sale now at www.creativesagainstcovid19.com.

Ray Coyne, CEO Dublin Bus, said: "This initiative is a great example of how people have pulled together during this challenging time to not only create inspiring messages of hope, but also to support some of the most vulnerable people in our society who have been made more vulnerable by this pandemic."

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, thanked them saying: “We are so honoured to be one of the beneficiaries of this wonderful artistic fundraising campaign that has generated such an incredible outpouring of extraordinary, inspiring and beautiful works."

John Church, CEO ISPCC Childline, said his organisation was also grateful, saying: "The generosity of all those supporting the Creatives Against Covid-19 campaign is helping to safeguard Childline’s future and making a vital difference for children and young people."