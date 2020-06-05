Scene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.

CURRENT AFFAIRS

1. Which city in the US was Prince from?

2. Ice Cube and Dr Dre were members of which rap group?

3. Who released the 1971 album, What's Going On?

4. Who wrote the book Roots?

5. Hattie McDaniel, a child of two former slaves, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in 1940. For which film?

6. Who played Malcolm X in Spike Lee's film from 1992?

7. Name the film that won the best picture Oscar last year for its tale of a black pianist travelling around the Deep South?

8. Who is this?

MATURE RECOLLECTION

1. In Coronation Street, what was Hilda Ogden's husband's name?

2. On June 1, 1985, which American singer played at Slane Castle?

3. Which book features the island of Lilliput?

4. Kate Brady and Baba Brennan are characters in which Irish novel from 1960?

5. Which song begins with the line, 'Sometimes it's hard to be a woman'?

6. Mrs Slocombe and Mr Humphries were characters in which sitcom?

7. Which river in Thailand was the subject of a bridge-building project in a classic WWII film?

8. Who is this?

NEW TO THE SCENE

1. What's the missing word in this song lyric? 'I'm gonna take my __ to the old town road.'

2. What colour is the Lorax?

3. Who is the farmer in the Peter Rabbit stories?

4. The Von Trapp family sing in which musical film?

5. Which green creature stole Christmas?

6. In the film Mr Peabody & Sherman, which one is the dog?

7. Shadow and Ghost are two factions in which video game?

8. Who is this?