A Question of Taste: Cork opera singer, Kim Sheehan

Des O’Driscoll
Best recent book you’ve read:
Normal People by Sally Rooney for my book club and I also watched the series BBC had made.
Overall I loved the depiction of Irish life, but I wanted Marianne’s character to be a bit more edgy.
Best recent film:
, the story of Don Shirley, the classical/jazz pianist on the road in deep south America.
Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (in the pre-Covid era:
‘Yearning for the Infinite’ by Max Cooper at the Barbican in London.
He’s a friend and collaborator of my husband, composer Tom Hodge.
His music, concept and visuals were epic.
Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):
The 1950s orchestral soundtrack to the original Disney motion picture.
It’s such a beautiful score and my kids love to listen to it and act it out in the living room.
First ever piece of music that moved you:
Freddie Mercury at Live Aid in 1985, I was 7 years old and I recall watching him in awe and thinking how amazing he was.
He was the whole package.
The best gig or show you’ve ever seen (if you had to pick one!):
Eric Harland, Ethan Ivorson and Larry Grenadier at the Village Vanguard Jazz Club in New York.
Eric Harland’s performance was transformative.
Tell us about your TV viewing:
I recently watched.
I love what Reese Witherspoon is doing with her production company Hello Sunshine, by bringing difficult conversations and debates, such as the #MeToo scandal, straight to your living room.
Radio listening and/or podcasts:
Experimental artist Holly Hearndon and Mat Dryhurst are producing a new podcast called Iwhere they have discussions with artists at the forefront of their genre.
Radio wise,, presented by Hannah Peel on BBC Radio 3 presents an array of tracks from classical to contemporary.
You’re curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?
Well I’d have to have some of the most amazing female vocalists who’ve inspired my life as a singer: Joni Mitchell, Ella Fitzgerald and Maria Callas.
Your best celebrity encounter:
I’ve actually had a few interesting ones, I worked with Rufus Wainwright’s on the development of his operaand found that to be a very intense experience.
But a better experience than that was sitting front row in Caroline Herrera’s fashion show in New York because my husband wrote the score to her show that year.
I then hung out with her backstage at the Charlie Rose show.
She was a really lovely lady and we had a nice chat about opera.
You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?
Woodstock 1969, where else could you have had so many iconic influential artists converging in one spot in history.
Unsung hero – individual or group who don’t get the praise they deserve:
Anyone from Cork.
You are queen of the arts world for a day – what’s your first decree?
Pay rises and financial support for everyone in the arts.