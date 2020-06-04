Thursday's TV Highlights: David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game

David Brophy's new choir and a classic Ireland v Holland game feature among today's top tips.

David Brophy's Unsung Heroes

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

After his success with the High Hopes Choir and other projects, conductor David Brophy is back with a new two-part series about his efforts to create a choir from some of the 355,000 family carers in Ireland.

Gangs of London

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

In episode seven, we finally discover the truth about the murder of Irish gang boss Finn. Not surprisingly, that doesn't end the violence, with two full-on massacres among tonight's action. There are also a few Irish scenes as Finn's wife Marian heads home to pick up some reinforcements.

Kevin Paints

RTÉ2, 9.20pm

Kevin McGahern links up with another Irish celebrity, Pat Shortt, to paint his portrait as they have a nice chat.

RTÉ Sport Classics

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

If the Republic of Ireland hoped to get to get to the playoffs for the World Cup in Korea/Japan in 2002, they would have to overcome the mighty Netherlands at Lansdowne Road in September 2001.

The Dutch had some incredible stars in their squad, including an attacking force featuring Overmars, Kluivert, and Van Nistelrooy . Surely it couldn't be done? Enter Roy Keane, Jason McAteer, and an incredible game that saw the Irish triumph, despite having Gary Kelly sent off early in the second half.