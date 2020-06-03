UCC to host online Q&A for prospective postgrad students

During this time of uncertainty, we need all the help and information we can get with regards to planning for the future.
During this time of uncertainty, we need all the help and information we can get with regards to planning for the future.

If you are considering doing a postgraduate course, for professional development or to upskill in today’s competitive job market, you’ll want to join University College Cork’s upcoming online Q&A for prospective postgraduate students.

The live online Q&A session is taking place on Wednesday, June 3 at 2–4pm.

A team of experts from across the university will be on hand throughout the two-hour event, to answer questions and give advice on postgrad applications, courses and job opportunities.

While the Q&A will give prospective students the opportunity to ask questions in real-time, there is also a dedicated website containing useful information across UCC’s postgraduate courses, research opportunities, scholarship and funding and the application process.

You can visit the Postgrad Live page here.

