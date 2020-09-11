WELCOME

To mark Agri-Month 2021 we will be publishing a collection of news, views and analysis. This is where you will be able to find all those articles when you get a chance to put the feet up. Enjoy

Diversification at the heart of Tipperary beef farm
A Co Tipperary food business has credited a UCC project for its success. Dr Joe Kerry, Food and Nutritional Sciences, UCC, helped by three Food Science students, worked with Blackcastle Farm at Two Mile Borris near Thurles.

Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

Limerick brothers get creative in sustainable, organic way
Cotter Bros Firewood is operated by two brothers, Jack (22) and Nick Jr (19). It is a local farm business, based on producing and selling high-quality, ready to burn Wood Fuel Quality Assurance (WFQA) certified firewood.

Thu, 10 Sep, 2020

Bringing an old and new world order together making food the solution
When Patrick Frankel came back to his home at Kilbrack Farm in Doneraile, Cork in 2005, little did he realise the changes that were in store for him and the farm, despite the financial crash that was on the horizon.

Wed, 09 Sep, 2020

School so far is normal 
AgriKids ambassador Cillian Murphy wants to make classmates aware of dangers on farms now he has returned to school

Wed, 09 Sep, 2020

'The bull attacked me and pinned me up against the wall'
As part of Agri Month, the Irish Examiner speaks to those whose lives were forever impacted by farm accidents

Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

'The empty chair in the house and Christmas time as well - that’s very hard without him'
As part of Agri Month, the Irish Examiner speaks to those whose lives were forever impacted by farm accidents 

Thu, 03 Sep, 2020

AgriKids free Farm Safety Webinar for Children
Alma Jordan of AgriKids presents a fun video slideshow on farm safety for children

Thu, 03 Sep, 2020

‘In the blink of an eye everything was taken from me’
As part of Agri Month, the Irish Examiner speaks to those whose lives were forever impacted by farm accidents

Thu, 03 Sep, 2020

Agriculture - Farmer Spraying Crops
Think safety first as each day starts on your family farm
Essential advice on how to prioritise people's safety in farming

Thu, 03 Sep, 2020

Agricultural slurry spreading in a field in England, United Kingdom
Farm Safety: Mixing and spreading slurry is a high-risk activity
Over the next few weeks, many farmers and contractors will be busy emptying slurry before the October 15 deadline.  Mixing and spreading slurry are high-risk activities.

Wed, 02 Sep, 2020

Embracing farmers impacted  by accidents
Aisling Kiernan profile Embrace FARM and the work they do with families and speaks to some of the people impacted by farming accidents

Tue, 01 Sep, 2020

