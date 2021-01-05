Darina Allen
Darina Allen: Roast chicken, fluffy mash and apple pie
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 30, 2020
Covid-19: Schools set to stay closed until January 31 
Micheál Martin said that the Cabinet sub-committee which meets today will look at special needs schools in particular because of fears that students would regress in another school closure.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021

Social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic
5 steps to reduce your anxiety about Covid-19 and lockdown
Have you felt your stress levels increasing since Christmas due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and yet another lockdown situation? You're not alone. here are our tips to ease your anxiety and make the most of your time at home.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021

Darina Allen: Roast chicken, fluffy mash and apple pie
— beating the January blues with comfort food

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021

Monday TV Tips: Kids saving the world — We Can Be Heroes might be just the thing today
It's cold out there and we've gotta stay local but thankfully there's plenty to watch

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021

Where's your head at? Health and wellness experts talk about January
Experts from the world of wellness tell Ciara McDonnell on how they will stay positive during the toughest January yet

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021

woman sitting by the window
Top 8 hot chocolates put to the taste test
WHILE Christmas is behind us, the chilly days are not. A refreshing cobweb-blowing walk with the prospect of a steaming cup of hot chocolate afterwards will set us up for 2021. The good news is there’s good stuff in hot chocolate.

Tue, 29 Dec, 2020

'The online events are here to stay': Cookery schools go online
The demand for online cookery courses soared during lockdown. From Ballymaloe to bread-making, Joe McNamee rounds up some of the very best on offer

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020

Chocolate brownie squares on cutting board, top view
Michelle Darmody: Ginger is the perfect winter ingredient
— it's warming and creates a cosy scent as it bakes

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020

Slices of toasted bread with orange jam for breakfast
Top 8: Irish marmalades to suit all tastes
These options work well on toast but also when making treats

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020

Our critics pick 100 things to keep you busy while you stay in 
New movies, books, podcasts and more - it's our hot 100 for winter 

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020

Winter day by fireplace
Forget Hygge, we've had a better version of Danish cosy all along: get ready for Abhaile
The Danes cornered the market on candles and comfort – but no one does cosy better than the Irish. From mammy’s stews to roaring open fires, it’s time to make our take on cosy global

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020

Derval O'Rourke: Why mindfulness could be the key to getting through lockdown
Some people suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) or “Winter Blues” (now more than ever during this latest lockdown). But don’t lose heart.  Get some fresh air. Spend time in our gardens and parks.

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington: What's the point of isolation if it's killing us?
The dog is on paracetamol again from all the lockdown walking – like the rest of us, she’s worn out, but won’t give up.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020

Cut Ginger root isolated on white background
Natural health: Many ways to take ginger to boost circulation
Q1. My feet feel cold most of the time during the winter months. What natural treatment would you suggest? A. Ginger is my go-to remedy when it comes to circulation issues.

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020

Derval O'Rourke: Tips for staying fit in lockdown
Staying fit and healthy over the next few months may seem like an impossible task but trust me, it can be done.

Sat, 31 Oct, 2020

Arts and crafts with the woman who taught us when we were kids: Mary Fitzgerald 
Mary's make and do show 'How Do You Do' has been making a welcome comeback on the RTÉ Player

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020

Alison Curtis's top 10 books for children
Her weekly book slot for kids on her weekend breakfast show has a waiting list into 2021. So who better than Alison Curtis to give us a recommended reading list for children?

Mon, 26 Oct, 2020

Mark Langtry's five science experiments for kids to try at home
Mark Langtry, aka ‘The Science Guy’ makes the laboratory easy for kids to try at home

Sun, 25 Oct, 2020

Derval O'Rourke: How you could boost your immune system with nutrition
Derval also shares her recipe for some healthy homemade chocolate spread

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020

Sad lonely girl isolated stay at home in protective sterile medical mask on face looking at window
Richard Hogan: Support mental health during pandemic or we'll all suffer 
We must look at our most vulnerable, those who need help, analyse what they need and make sure that they can receive it.

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020

 