Our coastline offers numerous opportunities to have fun and, with the nice weather on the way, an increasing number of people are enjoying the beautiful coastal areas around the country, whether it is for sea swimming, to take part in water sports, or simply to enjoy the stunning landscape.



However, we have all seen marine litter along the coastline. For all the beach lovers out there, here is an opportunity to do something about it in just 2 minutes. Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

