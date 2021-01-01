#2minutebeachclean
In association with
Pledge to make a difference for our marine environment in only 2 minutes, this summer.
The Irish Examiner in association with Clean Coasts are calling on our readers to sign up to receive a #2minutebeachclean kit and join us in helping to protect the Irish coast, sea and waterways.*
Our coastline offers numerous opportunities to have fun and, with the nice weather on the way, an increasing number of people are enjoying the beautiful coastal areas around the country, whether it is for sea swimming, to take part in water sports, or simply to enjoy the stunning landscape.
However, we have all seen marine litter along the coastline. For all the beach lovers out there, here is an opportunity to do something about it in just 2 minutes. Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.
How to take part in the #2minutebeachclean?
Step 1 - The next time you visit your favourite beach or waterway,
take two minutes to pick up some litter.
Step 2 - Share a picture of it on social media tagging the Irish Examiner, Clean Coasts
and using the hashtag #2minutebeachclean
Step 3 - Then dispose of the litter properly, bin it or recycle it, as appropriate.
We will publish a selection of pictures each week across our channels to showcase the difference we can all make.
*A limited supply of beach clean kits are available from Clean Coasts, on a first come first serve basis.
