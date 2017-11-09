'Cork's Mr Soccer' named Person of the Month for November

John Caulfield has been honoured as Cork Person of the Month for November after his Cork City side raised the League of Ireland and FAI Cup trophies.

The first-ever double in the club's 34-year history was achieved in the fourth year of Caulfield's reign, after three runner-up league finishes in a row.

The awards have hailed 'Cork's Mr Soccer' for putting "the players and system in place, to create a truly great City team".

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: "John Caulfield has brought the success, the excitement and the crowds back to Cork soccer, reminiscent of the glory days of Hibs and Celtic teams in the ’70s."

The club's record appearance holder and joint all-time goalscorer, Caulfield has now won the league and cup as both a player and manager.

"John Caulfield’s drive is relentless. The intensity of the man just blows me away," said Cork City captain Alan Bennett, who yesterday signed a new two-year deal with the club.

"You arrive in on a Monday morning - being a bit older you’re a bit tired - but after meeting with him for 15 minutes you want to burst into training.

"He’s setting standards that this club will have to stay at and, hopefully, our recent successes is a big watershed moment for Cork City."

Niamh O’Mahony of Foras, the Supporters Trust that owns and runs the club, paid tribute to Caulfield's behind-the-scenes management skills.

"The manager has revitalised the club since arriving in 2013 - his dedication, hard work and obsession for getting every detail right.

"John bears the brunt of high expectations and few will ever see the impact of small, subtle conversations and decisions behind the scenes."

Caulfield's name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the Gala Awards Lunch on January 19, 2018 at the Rochestown Park Hotel.