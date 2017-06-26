Home»Video»News

Visiting party from Germany driven along Centre Park Road in Ford Model T 's

Monday, June 26, 2017

A visiting party from German Insurance company R+V Insurance were driven in Ford Model T 's along Centre Park Road from St Anne's Church in Shandon to Blackrock Castle.

The corporate group from the Munich insurance company were visiting Cork as part of their company reward scheme, which was organised by Cork Convention Bureau.

Approximately 110 people visited the city as part of the trip.

Videographer Larry Cummins captured the collection of Model T’s on the day.

 

KEYWORDS Ford, Model T, R+V Insurance, Germany, Cork, Blackrock, Shandon



