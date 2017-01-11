Michael Flatley’s mother laid to rest beside the ‘love of her life’

Michael Flatley’s mother was yesterday laid to rest beside her husband in the picturesque village of St Mullins in Co Carlow.

Elizabeth Flatley, 81, was described by her famous son as “the greatest mother in the world”.

She was taken to her final resting place beside her husband, Michael Sr, following midday requiem Mass in St Moling’s Church celebrated by local parish priest Fr Eddie Aughney.

The late Elizabeth Flatley, who mourners were told ‘leaves a gap that can never be filled’. Her son, the dancer Michael Flately, said she was ‘giving, loving, kind and warm’.

Fr Aughney told mourners it is devastating to lose a mother and, “leaves a gap that can never be filled”.

Mrs Flatley, nee Ryan, hailed from the townsland of Dranagh close to Glynn in south Co Carlow where her father was a farmer.

Michael Flatley revealed on his official Facebook page two weeks ago that his mother passed away in the early hours of December 28.

It is understood that Mrs Flatley had been unwell for a short period of time. She had visited her family in Co Carlow, where the Flatleys have a holiday home, only in the past few weeks but returned to Chicago in the US where she died.

Michael Flatley’s three sisters, Annie, Liza and Thoma at the funeral Mass in Co Carlow.

Her wake took place in Chicago in the US 11 days ago.

She and Michael Sr met in Detroit and set up a hugely successful construction and painting company.

Giving the eulogy along with his sister Annie, Michael explained: “I know everyone says this about their mother but she really was the greatest mother in the world. She was giving, loving, kind and warm. She loved her children but the love of her life was Big Mick and she is gone to be in his arms. My father was the world to her and we can take comfort that they are now together.

The doves which were to be released for Elizabeth Flatley at private burial in St Mullin’s Cemetery, Co Carlow.

“I will always have the vision of my mother in the first pew of this church saying goodbye to my father [two years ago]. She was the epitome of sophistication and dignity.

She buried her parents here and her husband. You could take her out of Dranagh but her home was here and sadly it is her turn today.”

Dave and Mairead Egan were among the mourners at Elizabeth Flatley's funeral Mass yesterday in St Moling's Church, Glynn, Co Carlow.

Annie told of the great talents her parents have given their children, of singing, dancing, business acumen and the ability to make each other laugh.

Following his eulogy, Michael played a solo hymn by flute and numerous songs were played by Gerard Fahy, Yvonne Fahy, Brendan Hayes, Chris Kelly and vocalist Seán Costello.