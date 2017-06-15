Home»Video»News

Mayo County Council first in country to roll out Too Close for comfort initiative

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Mayo County Council is the first in the country to launch the Too Close for comfort initiative, ahead of national bike week.

The local authority has produced an informative booklet, highlighting road signage and the importance of sharing the road.

Road safety officer with Mayo County Council, Noel Gibbons, said, “Frighteningly, four people lost their lives on County Mayo roads in 2016, which is a number we urgently want to address and reduce.”

“Seven of the 10 fatal cycling collisions on roads in the Republic of Ireland in 2016 involved a motorist, and 70% of these collisions happened at high speed in rural areas.”

He said that the initiative is about making sure our roads are safer for everyone.

This type initiative has been successfully rolled out in the UK and has increased driver awareness in identifying cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

"Through initiatives such as this one we want to remind motorists and cyclists how vital it is that they abide by the laws of the road at all times in regard to cyclists and other vulnerable road users, and the potential serious and fatal consequences of not doing so,” Mr Gibbons said.

The booklet will be distributed to the general public in a bid to save lives from Friday June 16.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Mayo, Mayo County Council, Road Safety, National Bike Week, Cyclists, Too Close for Comfort

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch: Craic agus ceol at Jig in the Park in Cork

You could be one of five lucky people to ride the Thunder Child


Breaking Stories

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 