Elderly man dies in Cork City fire

Friday, January 06, 2017
Niall Murray

A pensioner died after a fire at his home on the northside of Cork City yesterday.

Fatal house fire near Shandon Street. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is believe the fire was restricted to part of the ground floor of the two-storey house at Old Friary Place, off Shandon Street.

Cork City Fire Brigade found the house still on fire after being called to the scene just before 11.45am.

However, the man in his early 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crew of the three fire brigade units had the fire under control in a short period and personnel remained at the scene until after 1pm.

The early indications were that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire. However, gardaí did preserve the scene for a routine technical examination to establish the cause.

The man’s remains were taken to Cork Univer- sity Hospital. An autopsy was to be carried out, and the circumstances of the fire and cause of death should be outlined at an inquest.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said there was deep sadness among people he spoke to in the area, particularly given the high numbers of other elderly people living in that part of the north inner city. He sympathised with the man’s family, and said that the tragedy highlights the risks associated with fire in homes.

It happened less than three weeks after another man in his 70s died from smoke inhalation following a fire at his home in the Dillon’s Cross area of Cork’s northside.

