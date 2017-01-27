Home»Video»Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Friday, January 27, 2017
Irish Examiner digital staff

Lebanon-born fashion designer Elie Saab showcased his S/S 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week. And now, you can check out all haute couture looks he sent down the runway.

If you're looking for some fashion inspiration to put a spring in your step this season, this might be what you're looking for. Elie revealed a lot of glamourous bedazzlement on his statement garments, which have a modern yet vintage vibe about them, and will get you noticed.

Check them out and you'll see what we mean. Warning, some of these looks just aren't for the shy!

