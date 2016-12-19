Home»Tech Now»Movies

The Homeland Season 6 Trailer Goes To New York

Monday, December 19, 2016

This trailer for season 6 of Homeland looks like a vastly different TV show than the one it started out as.

The program has been fiddled and tinkered with to the point where it is hardly recognisable anymore save for a few of the character which started out on the series.

This is as the show has dropped off in viewership and when the viewers leave the rule book goes out the window.

While we have gone all around the world with Carrie and the CIA trying to fight terror this season will rather focus on the homegrown threat in New York City.

This season actually looks quite interesting and last season was actually a good watch.

Will you be tuning in for more Carrie and Saul? We probably will.

