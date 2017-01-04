Home»Tech Now»Movies

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds star in Bright Lights documentary

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Mother and daughter Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher sadly passed away within days of eachother over the Christmas period, leaving behind millions of fans and an unrivalled entertainment legacy. Now we get to see them together one last time.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds star in Bright Lights documentary

Bright Lights is an HBO documentary which was shot in 2016 and was originally aiming at a release later in 2017 but was moved up in the wake of the stars deaths. The film itself was already finished and has shown at some film festivals to strong reviews.

Here's the trailer for the doc.

It looks like lovely stuff, with the complicated relationship of the two screen legends laid bare. And of course its given extra power after the death of both women, just a single day apart.

Bright Lights will air exclusively on HBO on the 7th of January 2017.

Powered by ClickOnline.com

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The Founder Trailer- Michael Keaton invented McDonalds

Patrick Ness on the changes to bring A Monster Calls to the screen

VIDEO Chill out with Tom Hardy reading a story

Here are the movies Carrie Fisher secretly helped write


Breaking Stories

Man charged with Dublin sexual assault

Use of term 'fatal foetal abnormalities' to continue, Mary Laffoy rules

Man injured in paramilitary-style shooting in Belfast

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 