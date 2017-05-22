Zinedine Zidane hails greatest day

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the season as Real Madrid claimed a first LaLiga title since 2012.

Ronaldo’s second-minute strike and Karim Benzema’s effort after the break were enough to secure a 2-0 win at Malaga and hand Zinedine Zidane the first domestic trophy of his reign on a night when second-placed Barcelona had to come from behind to see off Eibar.

The game had barely begun when Ronaldo accepted Isco’s perfectly-weighted through-ball and rounded keeper Carlos Kameni to open the scoring.

However, it took the visitors until 10 minutes into the second half to extend their lead, Benzema stabbing home from close range after Kameni had saved superbly from Sergio Ramos’ volley.

“To have won La Liga is the happiest day of my professional career,” said Zidane afterwards. “I won everything with this club (as a player), but to win La Liga (as a coach) is the greatest.”

Zidane said his side would enjoy the moment berfore turning focus to securing the Champions League crown, as they face Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday June 3. “We are not thinking yet about Cardiff, we want to celebrate what we’ve done today,”

Barca counterpart Luis Enrique’s final league campaign ended in disappointment despite a 4-2 victory at the Nou Camp.

The mood of the home fans had already darkened as news of Ronaldo’s early strike filtered through, but it was to become significantly worse when midfielder Takashi Inui headed home from Ander Capa’s seventh-minute cross.

The hosts were stunned again when Inui smashed home his second with 61 minutes gone.

Defender David Junca’s own goal two minutes later lifted spirits and Barca were handed a chance to restore parity from a controversial 70th-minute penalty, only for keeper Yoel to save Lionel Messi’s spot-kick.

Suarez did equalise from close range three minutes later and, after Capa had been dismissed for a foul on Neymar, Messi redeemed himself from the spot and doubled his tally in added time.

Athletic Bilbao missed out on a top-six finish after losing 3-1 at third-placed Atletico Madrid, Fernando Torres scoring twice in the last game at Atletico’s Vicente Calderon Stadium.

In Italy, Massimiliano Allegri will not discuss his future at Juventus until after the Champions League final with Real.

The 49-year-old head coach clinched the second prize of a potential treble haul as Juve wrapped up their sixth straight Serie A title — a new Italian record — with a 3-0 victory over Crotone on Sunday.

Juve have already claimed the Coppa Italia, defeating Lazio in Rome last week.

Allegri has been heavily linked with a move abroad to Arsenal or Barcelona, but insists his full attention is the European Cup.

“Let’s take two or three days off to rest because we deserve it — the last five months have been tough — but then we have to go to Cardiff and try to win the cup.”

Juve, who on Saturday had seen second-placed Roma close the gap to a single point, saw off Crotone with goals from Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala’s and Alex Sandro.