Youthful Germany cruise into Confederations Cup decider

Germany eased into the Confederations Cup final following a comfortable 4-1 victory over Mexico in Sochi.

Joachim Low’s youthful side overpowered Mexico as Leon Goretzka’s early brace and second-half strikes from Timo Werner and Amin Younes sealed a place in Sunday’s final with Chile in St Petersburg.

Marco Fabian scored a fantastic late consolation goal for Mexico to briefly make it 3-1, but the world champions were too good.

Germany started the match on the front foot and needed only six minutes to take the lead after they counter-attacked to devastating effect.

A loose header from Hector Moreno was picked up by Goretzka, who instantly found the over-lapping full-back Benjamin Henrichs on the right wing.

He returned the ball to the on-rushing Schalke midfielder to sweep into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Germany did not waste any time in doubling their advantage, with the 22-year-old striking again two minutes later when he latched on to a Werner through-ball before sliding a composed finish past Guillermo Ochoa and into the far corner.

Germany moved further ahead in the 59th minute.

A flowing move from right to left resulted in Goretzka laying off the ball to Draxler, who threaded a pass to Jonas Hector and his cutback to Werner left the Leipzig man with a tap in for his third goal of the tournament.

Ter Stegen was finally beaten when Fabian fired in a wonder strike from 30 yards to reduce the deficit with one minute remaining, but Younes popped up with Germany’s fourth goal with a neat finish in added time.

GERMANY:

Ter Stegen, Henrichs, Kimmich, Ginter, Rudiger, Hector, Rudy, Goretzka (Can 67), Stindl (Brandt 78), Draxler (Younes 81), Werner.

MEXICO:

Ochoa, Araujo, Alanis, Moreno, Layun, Giovani dos Santos (Fabian 62), Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos (Marquez 67), Aquino (Lozano 46), Jimenez, Javier Hernandez.

Ref:

Nestor Pitana (Argentina).