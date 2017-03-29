Young rejects comparison to Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers

Having scored 73 tries in 18 Aviva Premiership matches and conceded 49, it is perhaps unsurprising to learn that Wasps are being labelled as rugby’s answer to Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers.

Back in the Nineties, Keegan’s Newcastle United side picked up the nickname after adopting a style of play which centred around the philosophy of: ‘If you score one, we will score two.’

With a galaxy of attacking stars at their disposal, including the likes of Kurtley Beale and Willie le Roux, it has appeared to the naked eye as if Wasps are following suit with their play this season, albeit in a different sport.

Tries have flowed with consummate ease, but keeping the opposition out has not proved so easy. Indeed, of the top five teams in England, Wasps have conceded the most points.

It is why, as he prepares to take his side to Dublin this weekend for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young is keen to shake off that ‘Entertainers’ tag.

“Contrary to people’s thoughts, we certainly don’t advocate the Kevin Keegan approach to game plans, where we are happy if they score one, because we will score two,” said Young.

“I said on the weekend [against Worcester] we don’t want a 30-40 [match], but that’s what we pretty much had really.

“Anyone looking around can see the points we have given up in some of our games and you wouldn’t have to be a brain surgeon to work out perhaps they are not quite on the edge in these games.

"I think we have got plenty of X-factor, without a shadow of doubt. We are certainly up there, but that quality and X-factor has to be underpinned by work-rate and physicality.”

Young’s rallying cry comes in the wake of another try-fest last weekend, when Wasps beat relegation candidates Worcester 40-33. Again, the hosts had moments of brilliance, in particular from winger Christian Wade, even though points were being leaked at the other end.

It is a scenario, however, that in Young’s eyes cannot carry if Wasps want to claim silverware.

It was certainly the case for Keegan’s Entertainers back in 1996, as they blew a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League and let Manchester United sneak in front of them to claim the title.

“The point I made to the players is that, on the weekend, I just felt we had that little bit of extra quality and that when our backs were against the wall we could do something or we had one player who could do something to edge us in front,” said Young.

“I don’t think that will be the case on the weekend, or if we are lucky to progress, or if we get in the [Aviva Premiership] play-offs.

“That’s when you need to match that bit of quality, because both teams love quality, but that real intensity, that real physicality, that real attitude to roll those sleeves up and put our heads where it hurts, we have done it on occasions.

“So that’s the point I was making to the players; here on in guys, we have got to demonstrate in every game that we have got the belly for the fight and we have got that work rate and hunger for every game. We have the quality, but quality won’t win us these games coming up.”