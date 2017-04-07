Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: You want the buzz of victory or entertainment?

Friday, April 07, 2017
Ronan O’Gara

Simon Zebo has not lost that sense of dicing with the devil, and he never should, writes Ronan O’Gara.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, munster, leinster

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Munster Rugby loses advertising sign row

Jack O’Donoghue hungry for more big days

Ronan O’Gara confirms Ireland coaching role

Simon Zebo not fazed by Rassie Erasmus exit fears

More in this Section

Likes of Donnacha Ryan don’t come around too often


Breaking Stories

WATCH: Klopp realistic as Liverpool's Champions League hopes hit by injury and illness

David Moyes: We're close to desperation at Sunderland

Problems for Danny Willett again on day two of the Masters; Sergio Garcia off to a flyer

'Stick with it but report football': Manager calls for sustained focus on Irish women's team

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: He got it into his head he was a Norrie and nearly bought a Ford Capri

Cystic fibrosis isn't holding back these two amazing women

When a band's name doesn’t have to stay the same

Here's how to strobe your hair, body and nails for spring

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 